Nothing Phone (2) design shared in fresh images based on leaked details

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) launch is still weeks away but it is already one of the most talked about devices among the tech enthusiasts. The Carl Pei led UK-based firm Nothing disrupted the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of Phone (1) that comes with unique design and features. With the Nothing Phone (2), the company is expected to do something even more radical and aside from the other premium devices. Carl Pei has already revealed a few things about the Nothing Phone (2) and a few have been revealed by the leaksters. Based on the available data, digital creator ‘4RMD’ has created renders of Nothing Phone (2) that gives us a peek into what the phone may look like.

Nothing Phone (2) renders shared by the digital creator comes with a slightly changed Glyph Interface with LED strip around the horizontally arranged triple rear camera setup. Apart from this, the phone also gets thinner bezels which does offer it a premium look. While few of the netizens are appreciating the new design, a few believe that the company “went from iPhone to Android.”

Carl Pei has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, confirming that the phone will offer flagship level performance. For those who are unaware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC comes with an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1). This means that the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps.

Pei has also revealed that initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), "with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement". He said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates.