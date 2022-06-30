Nothing Phone (1) to be powered by Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, launching on July 12

Nothing Phone (1). (Image: YouTube/MKBHD)

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to launch its global debut on July 12 and ahead of the launch the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. Nothing revealed about the chipset in Nothing Phone (1) during an exclusive interview to Input Mag. The chipset backs the speculation that Nothing Phone (1) will be a mid-range smartphone. For those who are unaware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is quite similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with an eight-core CPU that is made up four performance (ARM Cortex-A78) and four efficiency cores (ARM Cortex-A55), Adreno 642L GPU, and an X53 5G modem.

As per the report by Input Mag, Pei revealed that they picked the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset for Nothing Phone (1) due to performance, power consumption, and cost. Pei believes “phones have reached a point of good enough performance for general tasks and more powerful chips have diminishing returns.”

The Nothing Phone (1) will be the second product from a UK-based startup after the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. The company has teased a few features of the smartphone ahead of the launch and YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has revealed the Nothing Phone (1) in flesh in his video.

As per the video, the Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.

Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart and it is expected to be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.