Nothing Phone (1) successor Nothing Phone (2) under works? Here’s what we know

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 and since its launch, it has been the ‘best-selling’ phone in its segment. The Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm Nothing is creating a cult among the tech community with its unique design language. As of now, the company has three products in its portfolio - the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing ear (1) and Nothing Ear (Stick). The Nothing Phone (1) is the only smartphone in the company’s portfolio but it will get a successor, Nothing Phone (2) in the coming years. Although the company has not officially shared any information about the Nothing Phone (2), we have some idea how the phone may end up.

In December, Carl Pei shared that, “Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon. We're focused on doing a few things well, and won't churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone (1) is our main focus. We're cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond.” Although Pei said that Phone (2) isn’t launching soon, Android Authority believes that the company may present some information about the Nothing Phone (2) at the MWC 2023 as the event is not relatively soon from December.

When it comes to design, the Nothing Phone (2) will definitely sport the Glyph Interface which sets the Nothing Phone apart from other smartphones in the market. And we are also sure that the device won’t have RGB Glyph Interface as Pei thinks of it as ‘cringe’. In terms of design, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to follow similar design language as the Phone (1) but with a premium approach. It will likely use much better material and also sport an extra sensor.

As the Nothing Phone (1) was a mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to touch the premium segment with a better chipset, camera and other specs. Just like the Phone (1), the Phone (2) will also run on Android based Nothing OS.