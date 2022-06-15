Nothing Phone (1) design officially revealed ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing has revealed the design of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone ahead of its July 12 launch. The Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2022. The smartphone was expected to feature a transparent design and the new image shared by Nothing confirms the speculation. As per the image, Nothing Phone (1) will feature a transparent back revealing the charging coil. The smartphone is white in colour and follows the similar design language as the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched in India last year.

Nothing Phone (1) also reveals that the company logo will be placed at the bottom left corner of the back panel. When it comes to camera, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the rear. The smartphone also appears to have light-up strips around the camera coil and camera module.

The image also suggests that the Noting Phone (1) will have flat edges with the power button on the right-hand side and volume rocker on the opposite side. As per the company, the smartphone has been made of consciously chosen materials.

If reports are to be believed, Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models.

The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. In the Indian market, the device is expected to be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.

Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart and the company is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.