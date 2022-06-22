Headlines

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

National Ice Cream Day 2023: 5 bizarre ice cream flavours that may shock you

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

DNA | Why Indian doctors are in high demand in foreign countries

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

Violence in Manipur continues; Mizoram CM appeals for peace, will the normalcy return? | Top Points

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

Technology

Nothing Phone (1) design, features revealed in video, to launch on July 12 - Watch

Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year 2022. The first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s London-based startup has been in the news for quite some time. The company has been teasing the design and features of the Nothing Phone (1) ahead of its July 12 launch. Nothing has not officially revealed its first smartphone officially, however YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has revealed the Nothing Phone (1) in flesh in his latest video.

In the teaser images, the company revealed the Nothing ear (1) inspired rear of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. The white-coloured device was seen spotting a transparent design along with light-up strips around the camera coil and camera module. Now, in his latest video, MKBHD has revealed the function of the lights and how the Nothing Phone (1) will feel while using. You can watch the video below.

As per the video, the Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.

Apart from this, the video shows that Nothing Phone (1) sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup. The speaker grille, USB-C port and SIM card tray can be seen at the bottom end of the device. The device boasts a huge display with a punchole selfie camera. It gets flat edges with the power button on the right-hand side and volume rocker on the opposite side. As per the company, the smartphone has been made of consciously chosen materials.

If reports are to be believed, Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models.

The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. In the Indian market, the device is expected to be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.

Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart and the company is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.

