Nothing Phone (1) confirmed to be manufactured in India, here’s what we know about the smartphone

Nothing Phone (1). Image used for representative purpose only.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s London based firm Nothing is gearing up to launch its first smartphone called Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. Ahead of the launch, Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma has confirmed to PTI that the Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in India. The first smartphone from Google-backed firm will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu. “"We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally," Sharma told PTI.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be the company’s second product after Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched in India last year. The smartphone will be launched at the Return to Instinct event that will begin at 8:30pm IST. The event will take place in London and it will be live streamed on the company's official website for viewers across the world.

The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart and the company is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.

The UK-based company has plans to expand the product portfolio to set up a full device ecosystem and is looking to create an ecosystem of connected products similar to Apple.

Nothing Phone (1) rumoured specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ display.Reports suggest that it will be a mid-range device with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Nothing Phone (1) is said to feature a triple camera module at the rear with 50MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone is expected to get a 32MP shooter. Reports suggest that the first smartphone from Nothing may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. In the Indian market, the smartphone is expected to be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.