Nothing Phone (1) claimed to be ‘best seller’ in its category, available at discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 and as per a report it is also the best selling smartphone in its category. Carl Pei led UK-based firm Nothing launched its first smartphone, Phone (1), a couple of months ago and since then, the Nothing Phone (1) has been part of the news. While speaking to GSMArena, Vice President of Nothing India, Manu Sharma revealed that the company has managed to sell more than 1 lakh units of the Nothing Phone (1) in 20 sale days on Flipkart.

Apart from this, Manu Sharma also told GSMArena that the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the best selling smartphone on Flipkart when it comes to the Rs 30,000+ price segment.

The Nothing Phone (1) features unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company is calling the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. Users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities. You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. The Glyph Interface is one of the key factors that is drawing customers towards the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing recently hiked the price of the Phone (1) by Rs 1,000 due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. Nothing Phone (1) comes in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is about to commence soon and during the annual sale, the ecommerce platform will offer attractive deals and discounts on products across the various categories and that includes Nothing Phone (1) as well. Although Flipkart has not revealed the exact deals and prices that buyers will get during the festive sale, it has revealed that Nothing Phone (1) will be available at a starting price of Rs 28,999 with bank discounts. Buyers will also be able to avail up to Rs 17,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.