Nothing Phone (1) available for FREE, CEO Carl Pei wants to be Santa Claus this Christmas

Nothing Phone (1) is still one of the most selling smartphone in its segment.

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most popular smartphones of 2022. The first phone from Carl Pei led UK-based startup Nothing, is the best-seller in its segment and it is often sold out on Flipkart. Currently the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a great discount in the Flipkart sale, however you can get the smartphone for free if you are funny and creative enough. Catching the Christmas fever, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced that he will be offering a free Nothing Phone (1) to the best meme. “Best meme in the next 24 hrs gets a Nothing Phone (1)” tweet by Pei reads.

Before sharing the free Nothing Phone (1) tweet that is going viral, Carl Pei shared a Chrustams themed Nothing tweet himself. Carl Pei is one of those active tech CEOs that often interact with his followers. Nothing recently also offered free products at the opening of its first offline store in Soho, London.



Best meme in the next 24 hrs gets a Nothing Phone (1) — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 16, 2022

The Carl Pei tweet’s comment section is not filled with some extremely funny memes. Even if you are participating in the competition, you can surely go there to have a good time.



Nothing is currently gearing up to roll out the Android 13 update for Phone (1) users. The update is currently in the beta phase and it will be rolled out to users soon. The Phone (1) brings something new and different to the table with its unique light strips at the rear which the company calls the Glyph Interface. The premium smartphone features at par specifications and a decent camera.