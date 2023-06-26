Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 999 in Flipkart sale ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is available at massive discount on Flipkart as the company gears up for Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch. The Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium phone from the company and most of the specs of the device have been revealed by the UK-based tech firm already. As the Nothing Phone (2) will go on sale in India soon, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at an unbelievable price on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 39,000 discount. Nothing Phone (1) is the best-selling smartphone in the segment and the phone is still receiving great response from buyers in Flipkart sales. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the Carl Pei led tech company Nothing and soon it will get a sibling in the form of Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (1) with 256GB storage is currently listed at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart after Rs 9,000 off. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 999.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.