Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 2,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 35,000 discount, check details

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 2,999 in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing. Launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, Nothing Phone (1) is currently priced at Rs 27,499 on Flipkart after Rs 10,500 off. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. Along with this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all the bank offers and discounts, you can get the Nothing Phone (1) at just Rs 2,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale after a Rs 35,000 discount.

Nothing increased the price of the base variant of Phone (1) to Rs 33,999 and other variants of the smartphone also received a price hike of Rs 1,000. Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment and it is one of the most talked about phones of 2022 due to its unique rear with LED lights that the company calls Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.