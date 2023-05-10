Search icon
Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 249 in Flipkart sale, last day to get Rs 28,750 discount

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 249 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 28,750 discount. Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 28,999 on Flipkart after Rs 9,000 off.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is available at just Rs 249 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale and it is the last day to get the Nothing smartphone at this price. Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone (2) in the coming week and it has started to tease the smartphone on its social media handles. Ahead of the launch, Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale that is ending today (May 10). The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the UK-based Carl Pei led consumer tech startup and it is claimed to be the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in the segment. 

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 249 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 28,750 discount. Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 28,999 on Flipkart after Rs 9,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card Transactions, up to Rs 750, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 28,249. 

Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 28,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 249. Launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 

