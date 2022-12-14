Search icon
Nothing Phone (1) available at just Rs 4,750 on Flipkart after Rs 22,749 discount, check details

Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 4,750 on Flipkart is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

he Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 27,499 on Flipkart after Rs 10,500 off.

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most talked about smartphone of 2022. Launched by Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm Nothing, the Phone (1) brings something new and different to the table with its unique light strips at the rear which the company calls the Glyph Interface. The premium smartphone features at par specifications and a decent camera. In India, the Nothing Phone (1) is exclusively sold via Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched at a starting price of Rs  32,999 and the company later increased the price of the smartphone to Rs 33,999. Other two variants of the smartphones also received Rs 1,000 price hike. If you are planning to buy Nothing Phone (1), then this may be the right time. The Nothing Phone (1) is available at Rs 4,750 on Flipkart after Rs 33,249 discount.

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 27,499 on Flipkart after Rs 10,500 off. In addition to this, a 10% instant discount is available on IDFC FIRST credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 3000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This means that the price of the Nothing Phone (1) can be reduced by Rs 2,749. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all the offers, you can get the Nothing Phone (1) at just Rs 4,750 on Flipkart after Rs 22,749 discount. Also read: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 3 get 5G cellular support with iOS 16.2 update

Nothing is currently gearing up to roll out the Android 13 update for Phone (1) users. The update is currently in the beta phase and it will be rolled out to users soon. The Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 4,750 on Flipkart is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

