Nothing Phone (1) available at just Rs 1,999 on Flipkart ahead Nothing Ear (2) launch

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at an unbelievable price on Flipkart ahead of the Nothing Ear (2) global launch. Nothing is currently gearing up to launch its third TWS earbuds, Nothing Ear (2) globally. The Nothing Ear (2) succeeds the Nothing Ear (1) that was the first product from the company. Ahead of the Ear (2) launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the Carl Pei led UK-based tech startup and it is claimed to be the ‘best selling’ phone in its segment. Launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, the Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 1,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 36,000 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs 1000, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 28,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 27,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 1,999.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.