Nothing Phone (1) available at just Rs 1,300 in Flipkart Summer Saver Days sale, last day to get the offer

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Summer Saver Days sale that ends today (April 17). The Carl Pei led UK-based tech brand Nothing is gearing up to launch its next smartphone the Nothing Phone (2) and ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at an unbelievable price in the Flipkart sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first and only phone launched by the company till date and soon after the launch, it became the ‘best-selling’ phone in its segment. The Nothing Phone (1) features a completely different design with LED strips at the rear panel which the company calls the Glyph interface. Although the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 it is available at just Rs 1,300 in the Flipkart Summer Saver Days sale.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 28,999 in the Flipkart Summer Saver Days sale after Rs 9,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. This brings down the price of the smartphone down to Rs 27,550. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 26,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 1,300.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.