Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 4,749, Google Pixel 6a at Rs 8,999 in special Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale

Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 11 and other value for money smartphones are available at a great discount in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Valentine’s Day is here and the whole world is celebrating the day of love (February 14). Valentine's Day is marked on the last day of Valentine’s week that begins with Rose Day on February 7. During Valentine's week, lovers appreciate their partner’s love with special gifts, trips, parties and other things that spread cheer. If you are also planning a gift for your partner to give on Valentine’s Day, Flipkart is offering attractive deals on products across numerous categories in a special sale. If you are planning to gift a smartphone to your partner on Valentine’s Day, you can consider the Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 11 and other value for money smartphones that are available at a great discount in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 4,749 in Flipkart sale

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart after Rs 11,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on American Express, Bank of Baroda and IDFC FIRST Bank credit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 25,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 4,749.

Google Pixel 6a available at Rs 8,999 in Flipkart sale

Google Pixel 6a is currently listed at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart after Rs 14,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card non EMI transactions, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 28,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Google Pixel 6a down to Rs 8,999.

Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 17,999 in Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 11 is currently listed at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after Rs 4,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card non EMI transactions, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 37,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Apple iPhone 11 down to Rs 17,999.

