Technology

Nothing partners with Tata-owned Croma, to offer Nothing Phone (2) with Rs 3000 instant discount

Nothing and Croma will be offering an instant discount of Rs 3000 on Phone (2) exclusively to ICICI bank cardholders, ensuring that customers can experience and acquire Nothing's products at attractive prices.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Nothing, Carl Pei-led UK based brand, has partnered with Tata-owned Croma to offer Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), Nothing Ear (1), along with other audi and CMF by Nothing products at the retail outlets. To celebrate this partnership, Nothing and Croma will be offering an instant discount of Rs 3000 on Phone (2) exclusively to ICICI bank cardholders, ensuring that customers can experience and acquire Nothing's products at attractive prices.

Sharing his views about the partnership, Manu Sharma, General Manager and Vice President at Nothing, said, "India is a pivotal market for Nothing, and this exciting partnership allows us to bring Nothing’s iconic design and technology to the many shoppers at Croma. Croma is one of India’s top retailers, and this collaboration demonstrates our collective commitment to offer our products to a whole new audience.”

Nothing Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. The FHD+ OLED display comes with 120Hz of refresh rate and a punch hole housing for selfie camera. The display gets 1600 nits of peak brightness. Nothing Phone (2) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.  It runs Android 13 based Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) comes with 50MP dual rear camera setup with Sony IMX890 sensor for the primary camera. For video calls and selfies, the Phone (2) features a 32MP camera at the front.

