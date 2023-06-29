Nothing gets Rs 788 crore funding ahead of Phone (2) launch

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone (2) in India on July 11 and ahead of the launch event, the Carl Pei led UK-based tech company has raised $96 million in a fresh round led by Highland Europe. Existing investors including Google Ventures, EQT Ventures, and C Capital, along with house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia also participated in the fundraising round. After the latest round, Nothing’s total funding has reached $250 million. The brand has sold more than 1.5 million products globally till now.

Highland Europe has been focusing on growing technology brands for a while now and soon Tony Zappala, Partner at Highland Europe will be joining Nothing’s board. Nothing has so far launched the Phone (1), Ear (1), Ear (2), and Ear (Stick) in India.

“In just over two years, we’ve assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and Co-founder.

“It’s clear that there’s real demand for an innovative challenger in the consumer tech industry, and with this new round of financing, we’ve never been better positioned to realize our vision to make tech fun again,” Pei added.