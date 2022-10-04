Search icon
Nothing ear (stick) earbuds to be revealed on October 26, 2nd product of 2022 after Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing’s next earbuds are dropping at the end of this month on October 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Nothing Ear (stick)

Nothing has been one of the most talked-about smartphone manufacturers of 2022. The business made quite a bit of noise before releasing its first smartphone, the Phone (1). Earlier, Nothing founded by Carl Pei debuted its first product, the Nothing Ear (1), in India and other regions. After more than a year following the first release of the Ear (1), the Nothing is preparing to roll out a new set of TWS, Ear (stick), on October 26 at 7:30 PM IST.

Also, READ: Redmi Pad launched in India at Rs 12,999: Bank offers, specs and more of Xiaomi’s new tablet

The rumours around the Nothing Ear (stick) have been in the circulation for quite some time now. Known tipster Mukul Sharma even shared the image of the Nothing Ear (stick) in June. Nothing claims that “the Ear (stick) earbuds are Feather-light. Supremely comfortable and feature ergonomic design.”

No information has been revealed about the new TWS earbuds' specifications. A new cylindrical, semi-transparent charging case is included. The bottom of the casing is painted white while the rotating cover is clear. The charging case has a red dot in one of the corners.

According to the sources, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for a low price, and it is possible that it will not have active noise cancellation (ANC). To fill in the blanks, the Nothing Ear (stick) will join the company's other highly anticipated 2022 release, the Nothing Phone (1).

 

