Nothing Ear, Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT launched in India, price starts at just Rs…

Technology

Ear and Ear (a) are priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. Ear (a) will be available for purchase starting April 22 while Ear will be available starting April 29 across online and offline channels.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has launched two new wireless earbuds — Ear and Ear (a) in India, with ChatGPT integration to enhance overall user experience.

Ear features a transparent earbud design, while Ear (a) takes a new direction with a fresh bubble design and yellow colour.

“By integrating ChatGPT with Nothing earbuds, including the new Ear and Ear (a), and with Nothing OS (operating system), we’ve taken our first steps towards change, and there’s more to come,” Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing, said in a statement.

The company said that it has integrated Nothing earbuds and its OS with ChatGPT to offer users instant access to knowledge directly from the devices they use most.

With this integration, users with the latest Nothing OS and ChatGPT installed on their Nothing phones will be able to pinch-to-speak to the AI tool directly from their earbuds, including the newly launched Ear and Ear (a).

According to the company, Ear can last up to 40.5 hours after a full charge with the charging case or 8.5 hours of non-stop playback. The earbuds also support wireless charging at 2.5 watts.

On the other hand, Ear (a) users can get up to 42.5 hours of music playback after a full charge with the charging case, the company added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)
 

 

