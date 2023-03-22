Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 9,999

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with custom developed audio drivers that helped to deliver high quality audio. Although, the Nothing Ear (2) case is similar to the Nothing Ear (1) but with a smaller and lighter case that offers better battery life.

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds have finally been launched in India. Nothing CEO has taken the wraps off the much awaited successor of Ear (1). The Nothing Ear (2) comes with similar design as the Nothing Ear (1) but with a much better sound quality and features. The Nothing Ear (2) are now available for sale in selected countries. In India, the Nothing Ear (2) will go on sale via Flipkart from March 28 at Rs 9,999. Just like the Nothing Ear (1), the Ear (2) have been launched in white colour only but the company may launch a black edition later in the year. The Nothing Ear (2) comes with custom developed audio drivers that helped to deliver high quality audio. Although, the Nothing Ear (2) case is similar to the Nothing Ear (1) but with a smaller and lighter case that offers better battery life.

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with a dual connection feature that allows users to pair the earbuds with two devices at once allowing an easy switch. When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Nothing Ear (2) features 2.5 times more cancellation frequency than the Nothing Ear (1). The earbuds also get the rumoured personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.

To access the features, the Nothing Ear (2) can be connected with the Nothing X app that is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. When it comes to battery life, the Nothing Ear (2)’s each earbud gets a 33mAh battery and the case is backed by a 485mAh battery. The company has not yet revealed exact details on the playback.