Nothing Ear (2) going on sale in India with Rs 2,000 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing Ear (2) is going on sale in India today (March 28) and in the Flipkart Electronics Sale during Navratri, the new Nothing earbuds can be bought with up to Rs 2,000 off. The Nothing Ear (2) is the first product of 2023 from Carl Pei led UK-based consumer tech brand. It is the successor to the Nothing Ear (1), which was the first product from Nothing. The Nothing Ear (2) features the iconic design language of the brand with transparent body. At first glance, the Nothing Ear (2) looks exactly like the Nothing Ear (1) but when you hold the product, you actually notice the difference. The Nothing Ear (2) is priced at Rs 9,999 in India and in the Flipkart Electronic Sale, it can be bought at just Rs 7,999.

The Nothing Ear (2) is retailing at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart but during the sale, buyers can get 10% off on Bank of Baroda and IDFC FIRST Bank credit card EMI transactions up to Rs 2,000 on orders of Rs 5,000, bringing the price of Nothing Ear (2) down to Rs 7,999.

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with similar design as the Nothing Ear (1) but with a much better sound quality and features. Just like the Nothing Ear (1), the Ear (2) have been launched in white colour only but the company may launch a black edition later in the year. The Nothing Ear (2) comes with custom developed audio drivers that help to deliver high quality audio. Although, the Nothing Ear (2) case is similar to the Nothing Ear (1) but with a smaller and lighter case that offers better battery life.

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with a dual connection feature that allows users to pair the earbuds with two devices at once allowing an easy switch. When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Nothing Ear (2) features 2.5 times more cancellation frequency than the Nothing Ear (1). The earbuds also get the rumoured personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.