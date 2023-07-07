Nothing Ear (2) gets new black colour, features in India ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch

Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds was the first product of 2023 from Carl Pei led UK-based consumer tech brand. It is the successor to the Nothing Ear (1), which was the first product from Nothing. Until now, the Nothing Ear (2) was only available in white colour and ahead of Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch, the company has launched the Nothing Ear (2) black colour option along with a few new features for other audio products. The new Nothing Ear (2) is priced at Rs 9,999 and it will be available for purchase on Flipkart from July 21. Customers who have already pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (2) will get early access to the Nothing Ear (2).

As mentioned earlier, the colour is not the only thing that is new in the Nothing Ear (2). Users can now use the new Advanced Equaliser on the Nothing X app that lets you dive deeper into sound with more customisation through a simple graphical interface. You can go beyond treble and bass with Q Factor and frequency control and also create multiple profiles for different genres.

The company has also optimised call sound quality when using Active Noise Cancellation in ‘Adaptive’ mode and optimised the noise reduction effect when using Active Noise Cancellation in ‘High’ mode.

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with similar design as the Nothing Ear (1) but with a much better sound quality and features. The Nothing Ear (2) comes with custom developed audio drivers that help to deliver high quality audio. Although, the Nothing Ear (2) case is similar to the Nothing Ear (1) but with a smaller and lighter case that offers better battery life.