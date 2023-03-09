Nothing ear (2) earbuds launching on March 22: What we know about Nothing ear (1) successor

Headlines

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

Why Modi waited for almost 10 years, reason is probably 2024: Sibal amid Women's Reservation Bill buzz

Mukesh Ambani convoy gets new Rs 10 crore bullet-proof car, check out the ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz

India’s tit for tat move: MEA expels Canadian diplomat after Trudeau’s allegations on Nijjar’s death

Meet man who has designed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Antilia worth Rs 15000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

Meet actress who made her debut at 7, became superstar at 17, relative of legendary singer, got married at 21 to....

Rajinikanth says Jailer was 'above average film' before Anirudh's music transformed it 'like bride-to-be after makeup'

Benefits of eating roasted peanuts daily

9 times Allu Arjun motivated us with inspirational messages 

8 highest-grossing Hollywood films in Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

'Our time has come': Kangana Ranaut says Cabinet clearing Women’s Reservation Bill is creating 'Bharat of our dreams'

Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces 'biopic of Indian cinema', netizens say 'waiting for the masterpiece'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Nothing ear (2) earbuds launching on March 22: What we know about Nothing ear (1) successor

The Nothing ear (2) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST on March 22 and just like other Nothing events, the launch of ear (2) will be livestreamed on its official website and YouTube channel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nothing is gearing up to launch its first product of 2023 on March 22. Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing has confirmed that it will launch its third TWS earbuds, the Nothing ear (2) later this month on March 22. The Nothing ear (2) will succeed the Nothing ear (1) earbuds which was the company’s first ever product. Nothing has been teasing the new product for quite a while now. Previously it was rumoured that the company may be launching speakers but now, the brand has revealed the name of the product along with launch date and time.

The Nothing ear (2) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST on March 22 and just like other Nothing events, the launch of ear (2) will be livestreamed on its official website and YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. In India, the Nothing ear (2) are expected to go on sale on the same day via Flipkart.

In terms of design, the ear (2) earbuds will carry the signature transparent design language of Nothing. The company claims that the Nothing ear (2) will offer 'Better sound' and ‘Better clarity’. If reports are to be believed, the new-gen earbuds from Nothing will offer personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Jammu-Kashmir encounter: Why Anantnag’s special operation has turned into 80-hour gunfight?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj's 6-wicket spectacle decimates Sri Lanka, India win 8th Asia Cup title

Shruti Haasan gets scared after unknown man follows her at Mumbai airport in viral video: 'I don't know who you are'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE