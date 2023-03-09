Nothing ear (2) earbuds launching on March 22: What we know about Nothing ear (1) successor

The Nothing ear (2) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST on March 22 and just like other Nothing events, the launch of ear (2) will be livestreamed on its official website and YouTube channel.

Nothing is gearing up to launch its first product of 2023 on March 22. Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing has confirmed that it will launch its third TWS earbuds, the Nothing ear (2) later this month on March 22. The Nothing ear (2) will succeed the Nothing ear (1) earbuds which was the company’s first ever product. Nothing has been teasing the new product for quite a while now. Previously it was rumoured that the company may be launching speakers but now, the brand has revealed the name of the product along with launch date and time.

The Nothing ear (2) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST on March 22 and just like other Nothing events, the launch of ear (2) will be livestreamed on its official website and YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. In India, the Nothing ear (2) are expected to go on sale on the same day via Flipkart.

In terms of design, the ear (2) earbuds will carry the signature transparent design language of Nothing. The company claims that the Nothing ear (2) will offer 'Better sound' and ‘Better clarity’. If reports are to be believed, the new-gen earbuds from Nothing will offer personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.