Nothing Ear (2) design leaked ahead of Nothing Eat (Stick) launch tomorrow

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds will make its global debut tomorrow (October 26) and ahead of the launch event, renders of rumoured Nothing Ear (2) designed by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski have been shared online by 91mobiles. As of now, Nothing has not shared any detail about the Ear (2) earbuds, however the renders do make us believe that a successor to the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds is one way. Leaked renders suggest that Nothing Ear (2) will have similar semi-transparent design as the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Phone (1). At first glance, it is very difficult to spot any difference between the Ear (1) and Ear (2). Looking at the design, one can expect that the Nothing will follow Apple’s footsteps and bet big on the features instead of the design which doesn’t need any changes at the moment.

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing has officially revealed the design of the upcoming Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds ahead of the launch on October 26. In a new post on Twitter, the Carl Pei led UK-based consumer based firm has confirmed how the Nothing Ear (Stick) will look like. The brand also claims that the Ear (Stick) is designed to be worn all day long and the earbuds have been tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. As revealed by the company, the upcoming earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams.

Nothing Ear (Stick) features a half-in-ear design and stick similar to the Nothing ear (1) that was launched by the company last year. According to the FCC certification website, the upcoming earbuds will be backed by a 350mAh battery case and each earbud will draw its juice from 36mAh battery.

Also read: WhatsApp restored, users able to send and receive messages after massive outage



Nothing will fully reveal the Ear (stick) specifications, during an event on 26 October, 7:30 pm IST on nothing.tech. Ear (stick) are half in-ear true wireless earbuds that balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. As per the company, the earbuds are feather-light with an ergonomic design.

As per the reports, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be quite affordable and may also miss out on active noise cancellation (ANC) features. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be the second product from the company this year after Nothing Phone (1) that is one of the most talked about products of 2022.