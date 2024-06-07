Twitter
Technology

Nothing confirms launch of CMF Phone 1, to be the first smartphone by…

This comes after the company's CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will launch only in 2025.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Thursday confirmed that it will soon launch the CMF Phone 1 as the first smartphone under the CMF sub-brand. Announcing the development on X, the company wrote, "Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design. Leveraging @nothing's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem".

"As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention. Coming soon," it added. This comes after the company's CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will launch only in 2025.

Nothing introduced CMF last year and launched three products -- earbuds, smartwatch, and charger, under this brand. Last month, Nothing announced that it would be integrating OpenAI's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT into all of its audio products.

Meanwhile, Nothing has appointed Vishal Bhola as President of its India business. Bhola, in his new role, will play a key role in accelerating the company's growth trajectory in India, leveraging his expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

