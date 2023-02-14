Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews flagship smartphone of its former company, OnePlus: ‘No real identity’

OnePlus 11

Nothing CEO Carl Pei is quite popular among the tech community for his witty tweets and straight opinions. Currently known for his latest smartphone Nothing Phone (1), Pei also co-founded the company, OnePlus. The entrepreneur was the director of OnePlus till 2020 before he left to start Nothing. Unlike other tech CEOs, Carl Pei is quite open about what he thinks about other tech players. Pei recently shared his opinions about the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and now CEO of UK-based tech startup has now reviewed the OnePlus 11.

Talking about the design, Carl Pei appreciated the subtle texture on the camera module of the OnePlus 11. While calling the phone ‘beautiful’, Pei revealed that the edges of OnePlus 11 make it look thinner than it actually is. However, he criticized the misaligned button placement and how the camera module is not connected to the rails of the phone. But overall, Pei is impressed by the premium feel of OnePlus 11.

Coming to the software, Pei pointed out several problems that he noticed while using the OS. The CEO especially mentioned the issue with app drawer and text blocks that were designed with Chinese characters in mind. Pei also slammed the switch to the codebase of Color OS.

While wrapping up his review, Carl Pei said the OnePlus 11 is overall great but it has ‘no real identity.’ He believes the OnePlus 11 doesn’t have the brand cohesiveness and the software isn’t as polished.