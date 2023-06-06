Nothing CEO Carl Pei mocks Apple Vision Pro headset with a meme as company gears up for Phone (2) launch

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro AR headset was unveiled by the Cupertino-based tech giant at the WWDC 2023 event. The Apple Vision Pro is believed to be the most revolutionary product launched by the company since the Apple iPhone. Although the new Apple headset left many in awe, a few of its competitors were not that happy with the product and one of them is Nothing CEO Carl Pei. As Apple was unveiling its new products and softwares at the WWDC 2023, Carl Pei was constantly tweeting. The CEO of UK-based tech company first shared a cryptic tweet that reads ‘Fake’. Although it is unclear what the tweet is about, netizens believed it is about the renders of Nothing Phone (2) that will make its debut in the coming weeks.

Pei didn’t stop here. As Apple launched the Vision Pro headset, Pei shared a meme taking a dig at the product. In the meme, Pei is mocking the Apple Vision Pro for bringing the super-powerful displays too close to the eyes. While few agree with Pei and are trolling Apple for the same, on the other hand, many are calling Nothing CEO’s post as a ‘jealous tweet’.



For those who are unaware, Apple is calling the Vision Pro spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user's eyes, hands, and voice.

Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.