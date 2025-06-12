Amid ongoing layoffs due to recession, Tech giant Google has introduced a new round of layoffs for employees across several teams, from knowledge and information (K&I) units, central engineering units to marketing, research and communication.

Amid ongoing layoffs due to recession, Tech giant Google has introduced a new round of layoffs for employees across several teams, from knowledge and information (K&I) units, central engineering units to marketing, research and communication.

This round of layoff, announced on June 10, is called 'voluntary exit programs', by which google is offering buyouts to its employees. It applies to the US-based employees. The program offers a minimum of 14 weeks’ salary, plus one additional week for every year of service. Employees can enroll to this program until July 1, 2025.

Senior Vice President Nick Fox, who leads Google’s Knowledge & Information group notified the employees via an email. As per CNBC report, he emphasized that "the goal is to provide a supportive exit path for those who don’t feel aligned with Google’s strategy, aren’t energized by their work, or are struggling to meet expectations."

Google has also introduced new rules to its employees, including stricter return-to-office mandate, requiring remote employees near a Google office to adopt a hybrid schedule.

"For hybrid K&I Googlers, coming into the office on a hybrid schedule is part of our expectations. You’ve heard me say that I believe we innovate better and make decisions faster when we’re working together in the office. I’ve decided to update our work location policy to be more consistent, so U.S. K&I Googlers who are currently fully remote and live within 50 miles of one of our K&I return sites will transition back to the office. This means they’ll align to the 3/2 hybrid schedule that nearly all K&I Googlers are already on, Fox wrote."

Google is shifting towards this burnout offers rather than traditional layoffs. Tech giant has opted for this strategy multiple times, laying several employees and significantly reducing its workforce. Google has faced major backlash after laying offs its employees who were on maternity leave, and also were long term employees. other tech giants, like Microsoft have also laid off its significant workforce, raising concerns for the other employees.



