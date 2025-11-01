Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more

How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more
TECHNOLOGY
There are countless iPhone enthusiasts in our country. Due to their high prices, people often wait for lucrative offers on sale. If you're among those who await sale to gift yourself or your loves ones a stylish iPhone, you've just landed at the right place. These days, JioMart is offering Apple Holiday sale, using which, you can buy yourself iPhone 16 Plus at a much cheaper rate. Let's discuss details.
Apple launched iPhone 16 Plus in 2024, with the starting price of Rs 89,990. However, JioMart is offering the phone at merely Rs 65,990 - with a discount of Rs 23,910. To avail more discounts, you'll be required to fetch benefits from bank offers. The flat disount, when combined with bank offers, will allow you to save up to Rs 25,000 on iPhone 16 Plus.
1. Available in 5 different colours - Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
2. Aluminium designCeramic Shield front
3. Colour-infused glass back (Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine)
4. Available with two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB
5. Super Retina XDR display
6. 17.00 cm / 6.7″ (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display
7. 2796x1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi (as mentioned on the official website of Apple)