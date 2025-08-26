Noland Arbaugh, first patient of Elon Musk's Neuralink, plays Mario Kart using his brain 18 months post-surgery

Noland Arbaugh, who is from Yuma, Arizona, was left paralysed below the shoulders after a swimming accident in 2016.

Noland Arbaugh, the first to receive Elon Musk's Neuralink device, has talked about how the technology has increased his freedom 18 months after having brain implant surgery. After a 2016 swimming accident that left him paralysed from the shoulders down, Arbaugh claims the brain-computer interface has helped him learn, play video games, and make plans for the future.

In 2024, a surgical robot inserted the Neuralink chip into Arbaugh's brain. To analyze electrical activity and translate it into digital commands, the device attaches thousands of tiny electrodes to neurons. Arbaugh can text on a screen, move a computer cursor, and communicate with linked devices by imagining certain motions.

Arbaugh told Fortune that he uses the implant for up to ten hours every day. He has been able to utilize it to do schoolwork, play games like Mario Kart, and control home electronics. While attending a community college in Arizona, he is considering starting his own business. "I believe I have potential once more. I suppose I've always had potential, but right now I'm figuring out how to use it to my advantage," he remarked.

18 months journey post-surgery

There have been setbacks along the way. He momentarily lost control of the system following the procedure because part of the chip's threads retracted. Arbaugh decided against making the issue public, stating that it might have undermined trust in the project before engineers had an opportunity to fix it. Much of the device's functionality was restored after it was recalibrated.

Before the surgery, Arbaugh described his life as without direction. “I would stay up all night and sleep all day, and I didn’t really [want to] bother anyone or ruin any plans or get in the way of anything,” he recalled. Now, he says the device has given him both a sense of control and motivation. “Even if it didn’t work—even if something went terribly wrong—I knew that it would help someone down the road,” he added.