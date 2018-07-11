Nokia X6 Polar White color variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage goes on sale in China

A new color variant, Polar White of the Nokia X6 is now on sale in India. The device will be available in a single variant – 6GB + 64GB internal storage for a price of RMB 16,999 (approximately Rs 18,100). According reports, the Polar White variant of the Nokia X6 variant had received over 730,000 registrations during the pre-order period in China.

HMD Global announced the Nokia X6 in May this year in China. The 4GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,900) while the 4GB/32GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,000) while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be priced at RMB 1,699 (approximately Rs 18,100).

The Nokia X6 is also said to soon make an appearance in India. The support page for the device was spotted on the Indian website. Additionally, the company listed its user manual, stating, “The smartphone is designed to meet requirements for exposure to radio waves established by the India Department of Telecommunications.” At the moment, there is no exact timeline provided as to when exactly the Nokia X6 will launch in India.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with two variants - 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and also includes a microSD card for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box, the device will feature a dual-camera setup – 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It will also include a 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi ab/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB 2.0 and Type-C port. A 3,060mAh battery completes the package and includes Quick Charge 3.0.