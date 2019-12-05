Nokia's first smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel, 'Sound by JBL' launched at Rs 41,999

Nokia on Thursday entered the smart TV market in India and launched the Nokia Smart TV. The brand had a strategic partnership with eCommerce giant Flipkart for the sale of the product.

At Rs 41,999, the TV will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

For the aesthetics, the TV sports a near bezel-less design which is slim and sturdy to look at. The viewing angle, which the company claims to be a 178 degrees, is excellent.

The remote comes with Google Voice Assistant and hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube.

On the display front, there's a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Panel with features like Intelligent dimming, Wider Colour Gamut, and Dolby Vision HD. It is also HDR10 certified. The company claims that the TV can deliver content that is brighter, sharper and more vivid.

Furthermore, the company's first Smart TV also supports Clear View technology and Clear Sound technology that will help reduce noise for digitally streamed content.

The USP of the TV is its sound technology that has been engineered by JBL, a major in audio equipment. It boasts of 24-watt built-in speakers and backed by Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround technologies. The TV also features bottom-firing speakers, which the company says can offer users powerful audio.

According to a statement released by the company, "The acoustics of the Nokia Smart TV has been engineered by JBL, which will let customers experience clear vocal tones and minimal harmonic distortion. True to JBL's brand recall, the Nokia Smart TV will also enjoy deep bass tones, typically popular with Indian audiences."

The television draws its power from a PureX quad-core processor. The brand is offering its first TV with 2.25GB of RAM. It will be shipped with Android TV operating based on Android 9 Pie along with a built-in Google Play Store to allow users to download a range of apps to their TV.

Nokia smart TV will be available starting December 10 and Nokia plans to expand its product line of 4K variants in the coming months. The official 'Notify me' page for the Nokia Smart TV has gone live on Flipkart's website. This TV will go on sale starting December 10 at 12:00 PM.

As for the offers, Flipkart is offering flat Rs 2,000 off on prepaid transactions along with a no-cost EMI option.

With its aggressive pricing, Nokia TV will take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, iFFALCON, Thomson, and TCL.

(With inputs from BGR India)