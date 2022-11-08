Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Nokia G60 5G smartphones with 50MP camera goes on sale in India, check price, specs and offers here

The new Nokia smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 696 chipset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Nokia G60 5G smartphones with 50MP camera goes on sale in India, check price, specs and offers here
Nokia G60 5G

Nokia G60 5G smartphone was recently launched by the company last week and now the device is going on sale in India. Nokia has launched the new G60 smartphone in a single variant and the brand is also offering free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599 along with the new Nokia G60 smartphone to buyers who booked it. The Nokia G60 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India and will be available in two colour options - Black and Ice. The smartphone can be bought via Nokia online store and other retail outlets.

Nokia G60 5G specifications

Nokia G60 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The LCD display gets a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Nokia smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 696 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Nokia G60 sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Nokia G60 features a 8MP camera at the front. The Nokia G60 5G runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Also read: Samsung adding this unique Apple iPhone features to Galaxy smartphones

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 507 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.