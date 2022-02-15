Nokia G21 UNVEILED, check price, features, other specifications

Finnish multinational company HMD has unveiled a sequel to the Nokia G20 and it comes with improvements to the battery, screen, and camera.

According to The Verge, the Nokia G21's top feature, running for three days between charges, is its 5,050 mAh battery. HMD has made improvements to its power-saving modes, making them less restrictive.

Nokia G21: Features

HMD increased the maximum charging speed, bringing it up to 18W. HMD made the phone 5 percent slimmer, going from 9.2mm to 8.5mm. A high refresh rate display, 6.5" LCD running at up to 90Hz, a first for the G-series. Can run Netflix in HD, has 720p+ resolution Users can enable adaptive mode for the display so that it can drop to 60 Hz to save the battery when 90 Hz isn't needed. The camera has a new 50MP sensor for the main cam. Has a night mode feature. 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. Nokia G21 does come with a noticeably more powerful chipset, an Unisoc T606. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. This is a dual-SIM phone with a triple card slot, so users will be able to add more storage with a microSD card. Nokia G21 will come with Spotify and ExpressVPN pre-installed, with a 30-day free trial for the VPN. Has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an improved face unlock that can recognize you with and without a mask on.

Nokia G21: Price, colours, other specifications

The Nokia G21 will be available soon for EUR 170 (Rs 14,545). The new model will come in two colours, Nordic Blue and Dusk, and will include a 10W charger and USB cable in the box.

Some regions are also getting a headset, screen protector, and a jelly case.