Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Nokia C32 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at just Rs 8,999

The new Nokia C32 features a bright 6.5-inch HD+ display, toughened glass back, dual-tone finish and elegant straight sidewalls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 23, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Nokia C32 budget smartphone with 50MP camera launched at just Rs 8,999
Nokia C32

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched a new budget-friendly smartphone 'C32', with a 50MP Dual camera in India. Nokia C32 comes in three colour variants -- Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink --with 7GB + 64GB and 7GB + 128 GB storage and memory configurations at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,499, respectively, which are available to buy from the company's official website and key retail stores starting Tuesday.

"The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment. Moreover, we believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes," Ravi Kunwar, VP-India and APAC, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The new Nokia C32 features a bright 6.5-inch HD+ display, toughened glass back, dual-tone finish and elegant straight sidewalls.

The 50MP AI dual main camera and 8MP selfie camera are supported by powerful imaging algorithms to get the most out of the hardware.

The IP52-rated protection safeguards Nokia C32 from scratches, drops, and daily wear and tear.

The new C32 also comes with 3GB of extra virtual RAM with memory extension for smoother app usage. The phone also comes powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Ishita Kishore, DU alumnus, sports enthusiast, who topped UPSC 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.