Nokia C31 launched in India with Google-powered camera; Check specs, price, features and more

HMD Global, the parent company of the Nokia phone brand, said on Thursday that the Nokia C31, a new affordable smartphone in the C-series, will be released in India. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch HD display, a three-day battery life, Android 12, triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Google, and other features.

The Nokia C31 comes with two different memory capacities. The basic variant of the phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There's also a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The former costs 9,999, while the latter goes for 10,999.

The 6.74-inch, 2.5D toughened glass display of the Nokia C31 smartphone has a resolution of 1600x720. The front-facing 5 megapixel camera on the device is ideal for taking photos of yourself. There are three cameras located on the back of the device. The LED flash works in tandem with the camera's 13 megapixel main AF, 2 megapixel depth FF, and 2 megapixel macro FF.

An unidentified octa-core CPU powers the smartphone. Android 12 powers it together with up to 4GB of RAM. There's a whopping 64GB of storage space on the inside. The Nokia C31 supports two SIM cards, and its internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card by a maximum of 256 gigabytes.

The device has a 5,050 mAh battery and can be charged at 10 watts. With the Nokia C31, you may talk for up to three days on a single charge, according to Nokia. You may get the mobile device in either a charcoal black or mint green shell. The 4.2 Bluetooth, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm headphone port are only some of the device's connectivity options.

According to reports, Nokia has announced which phones may get the Android 13 upgrade. According to a report by IT Home, a Chinese website, five Nokia phones have been chosen to get the update. Recent announcements from Nokia state that all upgradeable devices have been updated to Android 12, and the firm is currently concentrating on releasing Android 13.