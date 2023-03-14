Nokia C12 budget smartphone launched in India at Rs 5,999

Nokia C12

HMD Global has launched the new Nokia C12 budget smartphone in India. The new Nokia C12 smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999 and it will go on sale in India from March 17. The smartphone will be offered in three colour options - Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint colours.

The new Nokia C12 comes with an Octa Core Processor, 2GB Virtual RAM, streamlined OS and enhanced imaging with Night and Portrait modes for both front and rear cameras. The phone offers a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 8MP front and 5MP rear cameras.

Further, the company said, with this smartphone, users will get 30 per cent faster app opening times because of Android 12 (Go edition).

"Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for enhanced user experience," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global, said in a statement.

It will also provide better durability against accidental drops, meaning users can keep their phones for longer.

In a world of growing cyber threats, the company mentioned that the C-series family ensures at least two years of regular security updates to keep users shielded from ever-increasing threats. (with inputs from IANS)