Nokia 6.1 Plus to go on sale tomorrow in India: Price, timings and more

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India a few days ago. Priced at 15,999, the device will go on sale tomorrow, August 30 and will be available via e-commerce portal Flipkart and the official Nokia website. It will be available in Black, Blue and White color variants.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch full-HD 16:9 aspect ratio screen. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card. The phone is an upgrade from last year’s version of the Nokia 6, which came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. The phone has a 3,000mAh battery, and runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is also an Android One device, which means that it runs a stock version of Android OS and receives frequent software updates and security patches. You also get a dual rear camera set up – 16MP rear camera with 5MP monochrome sensor along with an 8MP front-facing camera, fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port for connectivity and charging. A 3060mAh battery completes the package.

Alongside this device, the company had also launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The device features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a 720x1520 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, paired with 3GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS and USB Type-C. It comes equipped with a dual camera set up – 13MP primary sensor along with a 5MP depth sensor. The smartphone also features an 8MP front-facing camera. A 3060mAh battery completes the package.