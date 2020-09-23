Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 launched: Price in India, specifications and more

HMD Global on Tuesday announced the sale of two new Nokia entry-level smartphones, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4. The Nokia 3.4 will be available globally from early October at an average global retail price of 159 euros (about Rs 13,686), while Nokia 2.4 will be available globally from September-end at an average global retail price of 119 euros (about 10,245), a statement said.

Nokia 2.4 - Launch date, price in India, features and specifications

The Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 4,500 mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 10, but as per HMD Global's announcement, Nokia 2.4 is Android 11-ready and will also receive the Android 12 upgrade.

The Nokia 2.4 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, including features like Night mode and Portrait Editor. The Nokia 2.4 features a fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security.

The smartphone comes in a 2 GB RAM with a 32 GB storage variant and a 3 GB RAM with a 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone is priced starting 119 euros (about 10,245) and will be available by end of September.

The Nokia 2.4 will be available in Dusk, Fjord, and Charcoal colour options.

Nokia 3.4 - Launch date, price in India, features and specifications

HMD Global also announced Nokia 3.4, the first in this series to feature a punch-hole display selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

The Nokia 3.4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ display. The smartphone also comes with an Android 10 OS. While Nokia did not receive its battery size, the company claims that the smartphone can offer a two-day battery life.

Nokia 3.4 will be available globally from early October and will come in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options.

The smartphone comes in a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. The Nokia 3.4 is priced starting 159 euros (about Rs 13,686).

Nokia 8.3 5G

The company also said it is starting global sales of its Nokia 8.3 5G, starting at a global average price of 599 euros (about Rs 51,572).

"Today also marks the global sales start of the highly anticipated Nokia 8.3 5G. Showcasing the commitment to security, speed and innovation by meeting the demands of the world's toughest customers - MI6 agents - the Nokia 8.3 5G is the smartphone of choice by the newest 00 agent in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, premiering this November," said HMD Global in a release.

Nokia accessories

The company also announced the launch of new Nokia-branded audio accessories, including Nokia Earbuds Lite, and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker with integrated microphone.