Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Noida based CEO creates smart pot that can interact with you, here’s how it works

Priced at Rs 1,999, the GIA smart pot is the 9th version of the product that the company finalised after months of research and development.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Noida based CEO creates smart pot that can interact with you, here’s how it works
GIA smart pot

Artificial Intelligence is slowly taking over the world and AI references can be found in most of the gadgets that you see around you but a Noida based CEO is using this technology in an unconventional way that can not only help you, but the environment as well. Noida based mechanical engineer with knowledge in IoT and sensors based technology, Aman Birendra Jaiswal, created a new smart pot with a pet-like feature that is claimed to make it easier for users to simplify their plant care routine. The smart pot called GIA incorporates advanced AI technology, expressive visuals, and interactive features, making it the first and only pot of its kind in India.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the GIA smart pot is the 9th version of the product that the company finalised after months of research and development. In conversation to DNA India, Aman revealed that the most exceptional aspect is that GIA can not only speak but also express itself through its cute face and different emotions. GIA audibly reminds you to water your plant, but it will also make a cute face, expressing its need for water.

The company believes that in the coming times, GIA will incorporate several additional features, such as plant-enhanced interactivity, advanced plant health monitoring, an expanded plant database, smart home system integration, and customisable voice experiences. Several studies have revealed that most plants suffer from either under or overwatering. In such cases, these smart pots not only help you but also aids thousands of plants.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman, lover die in accident minutes after eloping
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.