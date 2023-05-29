Noida based CEO creates smart pot that can interact with you, here’s how it works

GIA smart pot

Artificial Intelligence is slowly taking over the world and AI references can be found in most of the gadgets that you see around you but a Noida based CEO is using this technology in an unconventional way that can not only help you, but the environment as well. Noida based mechanical engineer with knowledge in IoT and sensors based technology, Aman Birendra Jaiswal, created a new smart pot with a pet-like feature that is claimed to make it easier for users to simplify their plant care routine. The smart pot called GIA incorporates advanced AI technology, expressive visuals, and interactive features, making it the first and only pot of its kind in India.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the GIA smart pot is the 9th version of the product that the company finalised after months of research and development. In conversation to DNA India, Aman revealed that the most exceptional aspect is that GIA can not only speak but also express itself through its cute face and different emotions. GIA audibly reminds you to water your plant, but it will also make a cute face, expressing its need for water.

The company believes that in the coming times, GIA will incorporate several additional features, such as plant-enhanced interactivity, advanced plant health monitoring, an expanded plant database, smart home system integration, and customisable voice experiences. Several studies have revealed that most plants suffer from either under or overwatering. In such cases, these smart pots not only help you but also aids thousands of plants.