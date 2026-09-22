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No more cheap screen protectors? Govt makes BIS quality certification mandatory from April 2027

The government has made BIS certification mandatory for all phone screen protectors from April 2027 to curb low-quality products.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

No more cheap screen protectors? Govt makes BIS quality certification mandatory from April 2027
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The government will ban the sale of low-quality smartphone screen protectors in India from April 2027 and has issued new quality guidelines for them. All screen protectors sold in India will have to meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) registration and quality norms. The move is aimed at curbing the sale of substandard and unbranded screen guards flooding the market.

What the new rule says

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has mandated that smartphone screen protectors must undergo compulsory BIS registration. Under a notification issued on September 21, the Centre has added "Screen Protectors for smartphones" to the list of electronic goods that need mandatory registration.

All manufacturers and importers must comply with Indian Standard IS 19348:2025 before selling products in India, effective April 1, 2027. A six-month transition period is provided for compliance with testing and certification. This notification amends the existing 2021 compulsory registration order under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

New quality guidelines for screen protectors

The new standard IS 19348:2025 sets quality and testing requirements for glass screen protectors. The key guidelines include: 

  • Glass quality: Specifications for surface quality, strength, and size.
  • Clarity: Standards for visible flaws and light transmission. Extra features include blue light filtering, privacy films, oleophobic coating, anti-glare, adhesive quality and anti-shatter film.
  • Packaging: Mandates that key details such as manufacturer name, batch number and thickness must be printed on the packaging. 
  • Before their products are sold, manufacturers must have them tested and certified in accordance with these standards.

Also read: IIT Bombay Suicide Case: CCTV shows professor questioning Sahil Wakode, taking him aside during exam

What it means for buyers

New rules for screen protectors will enhance quality by permitting only BIS-compliant products for sale. Currently, prices and quality vary widely among branded and unbranded options. While the rules do not indicate a price increase, compliance and certification costs may rise for some manufacturers, particularly unbranded ones.

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