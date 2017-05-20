NFL-Brady signs deal to pitch $212K Aston Martin car

Headlines

Hansal Mehta on comparisons between Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: 'When first season was such an unexpected success...'

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

'That was a nothing shot': Gautam Gambhir slams India star batter after poor show in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

Badshah, Raftaar take indirect dig at Honey Singh on Hip Hop India, netizens slam them: 'Tum dono poori zindagi mein...'

Viral video: Schoolboy's beautiful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' will fill you with pride, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hansal Mehta on comparisons between Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: 'When first season was such an unexpected success...'

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

'That was a nothing shot': Gautam Gambhir slams India star batter after poor show in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

10 symptoms of low bone density

7 actresses who made their Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

10 benefits of eating nuts for diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Hansal Mehta on comparisons between Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: 'When first season was such an unexpected success...'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'dancing to SRK's Chaleya from Jawan'

Badshah, Raftaar take indirect dig at Honey Singh on Hip Hop India, netizens slam them: 'Tum dono poori zindagi mein...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

NFL-Brady signs deal to pitch $212K Aston Martin car

May 19 (The Sports Exchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a multiyear endorsement deal with British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin to pitch a model that starts at $211,995.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2017, 01:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

May 19 (The Sports Exchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a multiyear endorsement deal with British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin to pitch a model that starts at $211,995.

The 104-year-old handmade car company announced Friday that Brady will be driving and pitching the DB11 model.

"I'm no James Bond but ... Proud to announce my new partnership with (Aston Martin)!" Brady wrote on his Instagram page to confirm the deal, posting photos of himself with the car.

In addition, Aston Martin said Brady will "curate" his own version of the company's new Vanquish S --- a 580 horsepower coupe with a base price of more than $300,000. Only 12 of those cars will be made and sold to the public.

"We're looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are," Aston Martin's North American president Laura Schwab told ESPN. "Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.

Aston Martin, which makes about 4,000 cars a year with less than 1,000 of them being sold in the United States, said Brady will appear in a new advertising series called "The Love of Beautiful" that will debut later this year.

"As a long-time fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history," Brady said in a statement.

Brady, a five-time Super Bowl winner who turns 40 in August and wants to play into his mid-40s, already lends his name and face for other high-end products, including $100 Under Armour sleepwear, $5,300 Tag Heuer watches and $160 Ugg boots.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This star cricketer's daughter now works in Bollywood, was part of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Rs 193 crore film

Weak eyesight?: These three things will help you improve your vision

Viral video: Girls' ramp walk in moving Nagpur metro sparks debate, internet calls it 'Delhi virus'

Mukesh Ambani's investments: Top 15 start-ups backed, acquired by India's richest man

Watch: KTM rider's impromptu wheelie to stun superbike rider leaves pillion girl on brink of disaster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE