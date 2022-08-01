New WhatsApp feature allows group admins to delete messages from any participant

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out a feature that allows group admins to delete any message for everyone. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook owned platform has rolled out a new beta update for Android users and the new feature is now available for a few lucky users. The new WhatsApp feature has been in the works for quite sometime now and references to it were spotted last year. The report suggests that the new WhatsApp feature will allow group admins to moderate WhatsApp groups better. The new WhatsApp group feature is called admin delete and it is only available to a few beta testers as of now. Till now, the company has not officially revealed any information about the new feature and it is not yet known when it will be available for public users but as the feature has made it to beta release, it is expected that it will arrive in a stable update soon.

To see if you have received the new WhatApp feature, you simply have to try to delete a message from a group. If you see a new “delete for everyone” option, this means that the feature is active for you. Before trying the above method, make sure that you are admin of the WhatsApp group. With the feature if you delete a WhatsApp message sent by another group participant, other participants can always see that you’ve deleted that message as your name will be visible within the chat bubble. If the feature is not available for you, don’t worry as the rollout for this feature is quite slow.

WhatsApp is also working on a new Communities feature that will make it easier for users to manage multiple groups by bringing them together under a single umbrella. The feature was announced by the company several months ago but it is not available for users till now.