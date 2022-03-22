New Ukraine crypto donation scam surfaces on dark web, users warned to stay away

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which shows no signs of resolution after 27 days, a new kind of cyber scam has surfaced on the dark web. Fake advertisements are on the rise which are encouraging users to donate money to the Ukraine cause. These donations are asked in cryptocurrencies and analysts at cybersecurity firm Check Point have reportedly issued a warning asking users to not fall for the trap.

The dark web, the hidden part of the virtual world of internet that not everyone using web can access, has grown in its importance ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last month. Several international media houses are leveraging the dark web to bring out the latest news to people in Russia where their services have been limited by the state. Twitter also launched a dark web service to evade censorship and protect user privacy.

It is not surprising to find such cryptocurrency scam leveraging people’s solidarity with the war-torn country emerge on dark web, which is known for all kinds of illegal activities including market places to buy stolen credit cards, procure illegal narcotics and other criminal activities.

Amid the pandemic, several advertisements luring people with fake services related to Covid-19 had surfaced on the dark web last year.

Crypto donation for Ukraine scam on dark web

The fraud ads are luring users with fake stories about people in need of help, urging them to donate. One such ad featured a mother and her children, who were in bad shape and needed money to escape the war-torn country. However, the image was unrelated and was taken out of context from a German newspaper.

The researchers point out that there are also legitimate donation services on the internet which do leverage the charities to help Ukrainians. On such service is Defend Ukraine, which also lists many active NGOs and organisations on its website and has gathered proceeds to the tune of $9 million since the invasion began.

The mixture of such honest services with scams can confuse people. Hence, cybersecurity experts advise users to donate on trusted platforms on the internet instead of the dark web.