New SIM Card Rules: Govt limits number of SIM cards per person, asks telcos to block extra connections from August 24

In a circular dated August 17, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed telecom service providers to put in place technical and organisational measures to identify users attempting to obtain connections beyond the limit.

The government is set to strictly enforce the cap on mobile connections per person. According to PTI, telecom operators will have to stop issuing new SIM cards from August 24 to subscribers who have already hit the permitted limit.

In a circular dated August 17, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed telecom service providers to put in place technical and organisational measures to identify users attempting to obtain connections beyond the limit. Such subscribers must be informed that they have already reached the maximum number of connections allowed in their name.

How many SIMs you can legally have in India?

The cap on SIMs is not a new rule. The DoT had fixed the limit at nine connections per person over a decade ago, applicable across operators and telecom circles. For Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the North-Eastern states, the ceiling is six connections.

What has changed is the implementation. Telecom companies will now be required to verify a subscriber's existing connections before issuing a new SIM, making it difficult for users who have already reached the limit to obtain additional numbers.

There is also a disclosure norm while applying for a new connection. Customers must list the mobile numbers already registered in their name in the Customer Application Form (CAF), including numbers taken from other operators or in other telecom circles.

How will telecom companies identify users who crossed SIM cap?

To implement the limit, operators will have to cross-check records on the government’s Digital Intelligence Platform. The system combines subscriber details from different telcos, helping operators find out if a person has already reached the maximum allowed connections.

The DoT is also adding a photo-based identification feature to the platform. From August 23, DIP will display a representative image of subscribers who have reached the applicable SIM limit.

This information can be used by operators when someone applies for another connection. If the customer has already crossed the allowed limit, the new SIM request will be rejected.

Telecom operators have been directed to complete integration and streamlining of their processes with the Digital Intelligence Platform by November 30.

What will happen if telcos issue SIMs beyond allowed limit?

The government has also prescribed an interim process till operators complete the technical changes. As per the circular, any mobile connection activated beyond the allowed limit can be suspended for a day immediately until the issue is resolved. The action will be taken as per the terms and conditions of the Customer Application Form.

The DoT said the objective of the directive is to ensure subscribers use mobile connections only within the prescribed limit. Issues arising during implementation will be handled by the respective Licensed Service Areas.