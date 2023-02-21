New Microsoft Teams under works, likely to launch next month

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch a new version of Teams app. As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft has been working on a new Teams client for years that the brand calls Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally.

The report suggests that Microsoft Teams improvies system resource usage on PCs and laptops. The new Microsoft Teams will likely make its debut next month. According to the sources familiar with the company's plans, Microsoft is testing the new Teams client, with plans to release a preview to users in March.

The new application is expected to consume 50 per cent less memory, put less strain on the CPU less and result in better battery life on laptops.

It is also likely to address many of the criticisms and complaints regarding Teams` performance, and will also include a toggle for users to switch back to the existing app if they want to, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant had introduced new features powered by OpenAI`s GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, to make meeting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered.

The new features aim to make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected -- whether it's one-on-one, large meetings, virtual appointments or webinars. (with inputs from IANS)