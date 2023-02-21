Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

New Microsoft Teams under works, likely to launch next month

The new Microsoft Teams is expected to consume 50 per cent less memory, put less strain on the CPU less and result in better battery life on laptops.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

New Microsoft Teams under works, likely to launch next month
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch a new version of Teams app. As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft has been working on a new Teams client for years that the brand calls Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally.

The report suggests that Microsoft Teams improvies system resource usage on PCs and laptops. The new Microsoft Teams will likely make its debut next month. According to the sources familiar with the company's plans, Microsoft is testing the new Teams client, with plans to release a preview to users in March.

The new application is expected to consume 50 per cent less memory, put less strain on the CPU less and result in better battery life on laptops.

It is also likely to address many of the criticisms and complaints regarding Teams` performance, and will also include a toggle for users to switch back to the existing app if they want to, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant had introduced new features powered by OpenAI`s GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, to make meeting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered.

The new features aim to make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected -- whether it's one-on-one, large meetings, virtual appointments or webinars. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan attend Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday bash
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'I eat beef and I am in BJP, I see no problem in it': Poll-bound Meghalaya's BJP chief Ernest Mawrie
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.