New Microsoft Outlook app now also works with personal accounts, gets more features

Microsoft has been working to develop a new Outlook for Windows 11. It was first introduced to Office Insiders in the Beta Channel after being formally announced in May 2022. It was initially only compatible with business email accounts, but it is now also compatible with individual Microsoft accounts.

The new Outlook client for Windows is web-based, which offers a user interface that is remarkably similar to that of Outlook online. It works with Loop Components, has a new interface, and includes built-in support for Microsoft To Do. It will also offer the option to import settings from classic Outlook.

Microsoft wants to eventually replace the default Mail & Calendar apps in Windows 11 with the new Outlook, although that day is likely still quite far off. To be on par with the built-in Windows 11 Mail & Calendar apps, the app currently lacks support for a number of features, such as multi-account support and the capacity to use third-party email accounts.

The new Outlook upcoming features are:

Multi-account

Offline

Account support (@outlook.com)

account support (Gmail, Yahoo!, iCloud and other IMAP accounts)

POP support

Support for accounts in US Government clouds

Outlook data (.pst) files

Delegation and shared mailboxes

Quick Steps

Search Folders

Beta Channel Insiders can try out the new Outlook interface by clicking the "Try the new Outlook" toggle in the top-right corner of the Outlook for Windows programme. The latest Outlook has also been released online making it usable by anyone who are not Insiders.