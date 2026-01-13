FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch in India: Check price, design, features, key specs, and more

The new 2026 Tata Punch Facelift was launched in India. Check variant-wise price, new design, features, safety, engine options, and key specifications.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch in India: Check price, design, features, key specs, and more
Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch Facelift in India. Priced from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the refreshed Punch brings noticeable upgrades in design, features, safety, and powertrain options.

Variants, prices and booking

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is offered in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S. Introductory prices start at Rs 5.59 lakh and go up to Rs 10.54 lakh, depending on the variant and powertrain.

Customers can choose from petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG options, paired with manual or AMT gearboxes. Bookings for the new Punch are now open across Tata dealerships, while deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

Exterior design updates

The updated Punch adopts a premium look inspired by the Punch EV. It gets modern LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper with sharper lines, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. It is available in six colours, including Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Caramel, and Cyantific Blue.

Interior and features

Inside highlight is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a new 2-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, improved rear-seat under-thigh support, and a boot space.

Key features include a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, wireless phone charger, 7-inch digital driver display, sunroof, cruise control, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Safety and powertrain

Safety remains a strong point, with six airbags standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts. The Punch facelift continues its 5-star safety legacy with a Bharat NCAP rating.

Engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG, and a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS, making it the most powerful Punch yet.

