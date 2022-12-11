Search icon
Netizens unable to search 'Telegram' on Twitter, ask Elon Musk 'what's happening?'

Users wondered what's wrong and asked Elon Musk why they were unable to search for 'Telegram' on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

Twitter users unable to search for Telegram | Photos: Screenshot/ Twitter

Several Twitter users observed something unusual on the platform on Sunday evening when they were unable to search 'Telegram' on the micro-blogging site. While searches for other keywords, including social media rivals like Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok, showed results normally, the Twitter displayed 'Invalid Query' for search word 'Telegram. 

Meanwhile, users could see Telegram among the top trends on the micro-blogging side with 427k tweets but were unable to see any of them with a click on the trending keyword showing similar 'unvalid search query' messages. Several users on Twitter shared screenshots of the search not going through, tagging the both Twitter and Telegram as well as new Twitter boss Elon Musk. 

Users wondered what's wrong and asked Musk why they were unable to search for 'Telegram' on Twitter. 

 

 

“Why am I unable to search the word Telegram on #Twitter #Telegram @telegram @Twitter @elonmusk,” wrote one user.

 

 

“Why can't we search Telegram and see posts related to Telegram?,” wrote another. “Telegram word in the search, gives "invalid query" as reply like what?” tweeted a third.

 

 

 

Users affirmed that Telegram as a keyword was not searchable on Twitter at the moment. Some pointed out that they were able to search for ‘Telegram’ if they added another word with it. 

 

 

“Works if you search for "Telegram", or add another word to the bare term such as (Telegram App),” one user highlighted.

 

 

One user hit out at Musk, alleging some kind of censorship effort. 

“Today in Lord Musk's censorship free utopia. ‘Telegram’ is an "invalid search query",” the user tweeted.

 

 

Meanwhile, Twitter was down for several users in India and also some other countries some time ago. Users had taken to the social media platform to point out that they were only able to access feed through VPN on some foregin servers but not on Indian servers.

READ | Twitter Blue to relaunch tomorrow: From pricing to features, here's all you need to know

