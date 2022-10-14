Netflix will now show ads in the basic plan in THESE countries

Netflix (Image: Reuters)

Netflix has confirmed that users will now see ads while streaming content on the platform. The company has rolled out a new affordable plan called Basic with ads in which the subscribers will see an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour. Basic with Ads offers all the features people expect from Netflix’s Basic plan, with a few differences such as a limited number of movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing restrictions and subscribers also won’t be able to download the content for offline viewing.

Netflix has revealed that in the launch periods, the ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length which will play before and during shows and films. Basic with Ads plan will launch just six months after the company first announced the option of a lower priced ads plan.

Netflix’s Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 a month in the US and launch on November 3 at 9 am PT. It will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. The company has clarified that its current plans and members will not be impacted. Basic with Ads complements Netflix’s existing ad-free Basic, Standard and Premium plans.

As of now, Netflix has not revealed any plan to bring the new Basic with ads plan in India and we hope that it does bring it in the country in the near future. Currently the most affordable Netflix plan in India is the mobile plan which is priced at Rs 149. The plan allows subscribers to watch content on mobile and tablets in 480p resolution.